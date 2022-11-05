1968

Kenya: Country of Treasure

  • Adventure

Release Date

August 31st, 1968

While searching for uranium in the wilds of Kenya, an American pilot, a German prospector and a distressed couple discover that their expedition has been sabotaged, and soon each suspects the others of betraying their mission. Can they get to the bottom of the mystery before greed, distrust and violence unravel their operation -- or worse? Frederic Goode directs this action film that stars June Ritchie, Robert Urquhart and William Sylvester.

Cast

William SylvesterBurt Hickey
June RitchieMari Brant
Robert UrquhartGeorge Brant
Christian DoermerKurt Hohmann
John BennettDr. Singh

