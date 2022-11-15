Kepler's Dream

Not Available

An 11 year old girl searches for a missing rare book from her grandmother's (Holland Taylor) library and tries to understand why her family is fractured the way it is during a memorable summer at an isolated New Mexico adobe. While her mother (Kelly Lynch), like astronaut Michael Collins, goes to the dark side of the moon for a leukemia treatment, Ella must journey on her own to the strange moon of her grandmother's world. Ella's father, (Sean Patrick Flanery) orbits his daughter, as Ella befriends Miguel and Rosie to find acceptance of her mother's fate. Emotional connections are reshaped, and the music of Patrick Neil Doyle helps tell this unusual story.