In this sequel to 2012's "Kepong Gangster", Cindy is caught by Gang 27 and forced into prostitution in order to pay her father's debt. Billy Ng rescues Cindy and kills the owner of the brothel. The son of the murdered Gang 27 boss returns from Australia, not only to become the new gang leader but also to seek revenge against his father's murderer. Soon he hatches a plan where Billy will be fighting for control over Gang 390, leaving his rival gang in chaos.