Keralotsavam Mission

Padmanabhan Embranthiri (Nedumudi Venu) is running an institution viz. 'Kalanikethan' . He is invited to perform the Kerala art forms on the stage of a cultural festival named Keralotsavam 2009. His daughter Ganga (Vishnu Priya) was doing research in Mohiniyattam. So she was entrusted in doing all the arrangements of the programme. Sandeep Subramanyam (Vinu Mohan) arrives there to perform Kalaripayattu. There he meets Ganga and falls in love. But he is a terrorist named Javed Ibrahim in disguise and his mission is to blast a bomb during the Keralotsavam event. The terrorist group aims to destroy the communal harmony and evoke a riot. Whether or not Sandeep aka Javed succeeds in the mission forms the climax of the movie.