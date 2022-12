Not Available

Bob hopes that his parents, Zati dan Daud will reconcile after a conflict in their marriage. Bob's teenage brother, Harun believes his family is crumbling. He meets Maya, a rebellious teenager. Leha, their grandmother, learns the meaning of a family when she meets a family-loving, Leman. Racist doctor, Janna, is saved by Arman, a Bangladeshi janitor. All this happens during the Malaysian Lockdown.