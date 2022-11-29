Kernel of Sanity

Not Available

In a small Midwestern city in the late 1970s, a young actor, on his way from New York to California, takes a detour for a surprise visit to a veteran actor - an actor he's worked with in only one play but to whom he's found himself inexorably, if nearly unwittingly, attached. In a taunt, tense 90 minutes, three people - a black man, a white man, and a white woman - clash over their contradictory senses of marginalization and betrayal and their contrasting perceptions of illusion and reality.