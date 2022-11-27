Kerrang! Video Kompilation 1

Not Available

The first installment of Kerrang's Video Kompilation series, featuring: Iron Maiden – Aces High, Whitesnake – Slow An' Easy, Helix – Gimme Gimme Good Lovin', Wendy O. Williams – It's My Life, Warrior - Fighting for the Earth, Marillion – He Knows You Know, Motörhead – Killed by Death, Scorpions – Rock You Like a Hurricane, Mama's Boys – Mama Weer All Crazee Now, Robin George – Heartline, Twisted Sister – We're Not Gonna Take It, Gary Moore – Shapes of Things, W.A.S.P. – Love Machine, Queensrÿche – Queen of the Reich, Armored Saint – Can U Deliver, Madam X – High in High School, Alcatrazz – God Blessed Video, Bon Jovi – Runaway, Triumph – Follow Your Heart, Kiss – Heaven's on Fire