Kerrang! Video Kompilation 2

Not Available

The second installment of Kerrang's Video Kompilation series featuring: Iron Maiden - Stranger In A Strange Land, Gary Moore - Over The Hills And Far Away, Megadeth - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?, Lee Aaron - Only Human, Judas Priest - Hell Bent For Leather, W.A.S.P. - I Don`t Need No Doctor, Poison - Talk Dirty To Me, Stryper - Calling On You, Great White - Face The Day, Waysted - Heaven Tonight, Chariot - Warrior, Shy - Break Down The Walls, Meat Loaf - Getting Away With Murder, Whitesnake - Still Of The Night