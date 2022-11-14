Kerrang! Video Kompilation 4

Not Available

The fourth installment of Kerrang's Video Kompilation series, featuring: Black Sabbath - The Headless Cross, Little Angels - She's A Little Angel, Onslaught - Let There Be Rock, Yngwie Malmsteen - Heaven Tonight, Gary Moore - Ready For Love, Saraya - Love Has Taken Its Toll, The Quireboys - There She Goes Again, Cinderella - The Last Mile, T.N.T. - Tonight I'm Falling, Helloween - I Want Out, The Dogs D'Amour - How Comes It Never Rains, The Grip - Teenage Bride, Kingdom Come - Do You Like It?