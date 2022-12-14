Kerry on Kutton

Not Available

Four teenage lives undergoing a distorted upbringing intertwine in India's small town Ballia also known as the city of REBELS; eventually leading these teenagers into the dark zone of wannabe criminals. Kerry- whose only ambition in life is to break his virginity. Kadambari- who would rather love to die than join his family legacy of a Musical Wedding Band Party and aspires to become a millionaire by mating dogs just like his Rajesh Uncle, all he has to do is steal a high breed puppy from Bade Babu and cross the border to reach Rajesh Uncle .Suraj- who wants to gift a touch phone to his love Jyoti but is unable to because of his miser father, who is a Government school teacher and cleverly manipulates him to give him no pocket money. Jyoti- who uses her beauty as a tool to blackmail her lovers to achieve her materialistic demands.