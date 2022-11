Not Available

The Barry Hines Novel ‘A Kestrel for a Knave’ and Ken Loach’s famous film adaptation are both modern classics. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Kes, Barnsley born choreographer Jonathan Watkins reimagines the work weaving dance, projections, puppetry and music to create a family friendly Kes to rival War Horse, the Guardian called it ‘genuinely too powerful for words’.