Keshava is an upcoming 2017 Indian Telugu- Revenge Drama/ thriller language film written and directed by Sudheer Varma. Produced by Abhishek Nama, it features Nikhil Siddharth, Ritu Varmain the lead roles, with dialogues by Krishna Chaitanya, Arjun-Carthyk, music composed by Sunny M.R., edited by S. R. Shekar, and movie releasing on 19 May 2017.