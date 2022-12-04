Кэскил 3: Наследство

Not Available

Your favorite characters go to the next level! Meet the final part of the trilogy: the large-scale, dangerous and even funnier adventures of Kaskil and Vitka. This time they go to a distant land, where they are waiting for the treasure bequeathed to Caskil by his grandfather. Arriving at the place, our heroes find out that they are not the only contenders for the inheritance. Loyal friends Caskil and Vitek join together in the fight against rivals. But in the end, it is Caskil who will have to unleash unexpected powers, risk his life and come together in a battle with a second contender for a fabulous inheritance that will go to only one!