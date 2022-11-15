Kesurupan Jumat Kliwon

Not Available

Rocky and Cindy despair, because their love is separated by their parents. They have to be married to a chosen mate. They decide to commit suicide, in order to unify in other world. A friend of Cindy, sissy Lemon, also wants to kill himself, because his parents force him to become a genuine guy and to do an arranged marriage. Rocky’s friend, Daniel, screenwriter, gets a severe stress and also wants to commit suicide and join Rocky and the others. But, before the suicide, all intend to go holiday together. They go to an old house not far from the beach. The house was first occupied by a couple who was killed and his body was hidden