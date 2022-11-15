Ketika Tuhan Jatuh Cinta

Not Available

Fikri, groomed by a modest family, grows into a pious and independent figure. In addition to his study, he also helps his father and mother to make cakes, fried snacks, painting frames, and sand ornament sold through several galleries. One of which is Koh Acong’s gallery who has a beautiful daughter, Lidya. Fikri is the dream of many girls in campus. But, there is only one girl at Fikri’s heart: Leni. Leni actually likes Fikri, but as a Muslim girl who always control her behavior, she keeps her feelings toward Fikri. She also rejects Fikri’s friend, Irul who is handsome, rich, and famous playboy. After graduation and should be separated, Leni’s and Fikri’s feeling of mutual love revealed. However, when they are preparing the proposal, they must accept the fact that Leni will be matched to other men. Fikri solemnly remind Leni to abide by his parents