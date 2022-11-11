Kettle: (H/S)eedless Farewell

Not Available

‘Contrary to what many believe the work to suggest, this is not a film about language, it is about the lack thereof within the various constructs which bind suffering and realization together. An appraisement of a film’s narrative; its unfulfilling chronology evaluated in correlation with an object’s, thus capturing the artist in his most contemplative state as he deftly examines instinctive storytelling inevitably finding its way through the breaches in our interpretation of the human experience in the modern world.’ -Matten Smith, Cinema Unseen (2010-2015)