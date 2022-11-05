Not Available

Keung Gaan Chung Gik Pin Ji Chui Hau Giu Cheung

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

China Star Entertainment

CIA agent turned HIV positive sexual predator Daniel (Ben Ng) uses his wealth and collection of high-tech gadgets to prey on unsuspecting women. After arranging for the prison breakout of notorious rapists "Rain Killer" Chan Kok-Wan (Ankee Leung) and "Tuen Mun Rapist" Ko Sheung-wai ( Chan Chi-Fai), Daniel invites the men to ravage the two women he has chained in the basement. He next sets his sights on Kwan Shi-han (Suki Kwan), the romance novelist next door, but, first, preys on her movie star friend, Icy (Yeung Fan). Desperate for a lead, the police consult a semi-reformed deviant known as "The Human Milk Drinking Doctor" (Anthony Wong), who used to prey on lactating women and now controls his sexual urges by working as a porno theatre projectionist.

Cast

Nick CheungSmart Fai
Suki KwanKwan Shi-An
Sherming YiuLaura
Kingdom YuenNatasia
Anthony WongDoctor
Athena ChuMiss Po-Wan

