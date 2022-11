Not Available

Kevin Bloody Wilson is the undisputed king of politically incorrect comedy. A master of bawdy ballads and dirty ditties. Live 2004 is Kevin Bloody Wilson at his unadulturated best and features Kev on top form as he bangs out a bunch of his classic, infamous hits as well as a whole lot of new songs from below the belt! Live 2004 was filmed on the Australian leg of Kev's hugely popular Givin' It World Tour.