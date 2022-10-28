Kevin Bridges Live: A Whole Different Story

Not Available

"A Whole Different Story..." sees Kevin take us on a journey of his under the radar infiltration into the middle classes, and about living in the West End of Glasgow where things aren’t quite as they used to be. Of course, with this comes the added novelty of having money for the first time and Kevin shares his views on that, as well as musing on politics, and the ever-topical Scottish referendum. The razor sharp wit on show here proves he is one of the UK’s brightest young talents and really makes this the DVD for any comedy fan this Christmas.