Not Available

Award-winning gospel act Kevin Davidson and the Voices deliver an uplifting evening of music in this memorable full-choir concert, recorded live in Memphis, Tenn. An inspirational set list includes the songs "This Is Your House," "God Will Work It Out," "It Is Your Season," "The Tabernacle," "Overflow," "God Wants to Heal You," "I Will Call Upon the Lord" and "I Know What Prayer Can Do."