If you’ve ever seen a funny program on TV you will know Kevin. He’s been in Brass Eye, Smack the Pony, Spaced, Look Around You, Black Books, Big Train, Jam, I'm Alan Partridge, Nighty Night and Green Wing. Phew. He’s also been in Attention Scum! with Simon Munnery and all of Lee and Herring’s stuff. Unbelievably, this is Kevin’s first solo show, and it doesn’t disappoint – it got five star reviews from everywhere, including me (if I gave out stars).