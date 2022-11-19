Kevin Moore\'s Crack Fuckers

Not Available

Director Kevin Moore has always been consumed by his infatuation with cleavage. In his new Crack Fuckers, he turns his attention, camera, and cock toward the back-end variety - voluptuous female butt cracks! This latest release from the Buttman Magazine Choice line of ass-focused fetish video is dedicated to the late John Leslie — Kevin calls him, “the original crack fucker.” Accordingly, our man has distilled the pure essence of a certain strain of POV-style butt worship, packing this movie with eight stunning girls and letting them express themselves with their awesome tushes. These booty-shaking porn princesses tease the director with their comely rear crevasses, then service his cock while he films them in action. The scenes climax with some hard-core frottage as Kevin thrusts his hard wiener between his co-star’s oiled-up buns, squeezing his meat lengthwise in her ass cleavage until he spurts right in her greasy crack!