Not Available

THE LITTLEST SUSPECT is the third one hour stand-up special by Kevin Pollak. Although best known for his award-winning work as an actor in over sixty films (A Few Good Men, Casino and The Usual Suspects), Kevin started out as a stand-up comedian, and was recently named on of the Top 100 Comedians of All Time by Comedy Central. Kevin is also the host of an award-winning talk show, Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show, which streams live online.