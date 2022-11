Not Available

Director and podcaster Kevin Smith's stand-up debut which nearly killed him. Recorded on February 25, 2018 at the Alex Theater in Glendale, CA. Immediately after the show, Smith suffered a near-fatal heart attack, created by a 100% blockage of his LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). Thankfully, he recovered - and he has this stand-up special to show for it, in which he riffs on marriage, fatherhood, friends and his work (or lack thereof).