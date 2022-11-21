Kevin Steen: Ascension to the Top

Not Available

This collection of 21 matches & highlights puts on display the relentless drive that led Steen to his first championship success in Ring of Honor; from his 2005 debut & never before released 1st ROH battle with El Generico through the battles with The Age of the Fall over the ROH World Tag Titles, this 2-Disc DVD set includes Steen & Generico's wars with The Briscoes, Kevin's bids for the ROH World Title against Morishima & Nigel McGuinness, as well as bouts against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Kenny King, and more! Before "Kill Steen Kill" there was "Mr. Wrestling", and this is his ascension to the top...