Kevin Steen: Descent into Madness

Not Available

From the closing night of Steen & Generico's ROH World Tag Title reign through the war at "Final Battle 2010" that brought this madman's time in ROH to a temporary end, this 2-DVD set is a chronicle of the matches & the moments that saw Steen spiral out of control. From his tag team battles against The American Wolves & The Young Bucks with El Generico to his Steve Corino-influenced violent turn, this compilation includes Steen's bouts against his former partner, bloody battles against Colt Cabana, his ROH World Championship battle against Tyler Black, and more! From the violence of his matches to the often psychotic words spewing from his mouth, this is Kevin Steen's descent into madness...