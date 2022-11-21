Kevin Steen: Hell Rising

Not Available

For this 2-Disc DVD set Steen sat down with ROH cameras for OVER TWO HOURS and, for the very first time, talked about the events that led up to his departure at the end of 2010. Steen opened up in detail about his relationship with Jim Cornette, how it was volatile from day one, and how it evolved over the years. Kevin elaborates on how he spent his time away from ROH cameras and just what brought on his unforgettable return in June 2011. He touches on the joy of returning at "Best in the World 2011" & the anguish of being told "another six months". Kevin also discusses his official return to competition in 2012 and the changes that had occurred in Ring of Honor in his absence. Taped the day after "Supercard of Honor VII", Steen also reflects on his reign as the World Champion and just what it meant for him to battle Jay Briscoe that night. Honest to the core, Steen holds nothing back in sharing his thoughts and feelings on the last few years of his life here in Ring of Honor.