Kevin Sullivan And The End of WCW

This spellbinding program takes you inside the last months of the legendary WCW with the man who was given the steering wheel to the out-of-control company. You’ll hear about all the booking decisions, you’ll go inside the meetings, and you’ll go week-by-week with Sullivan as he tries to breathe life into the fading megapower. You will get a never before seen look inside Turner and Time Warner’s power structure and how it crumbled the federation. You’ll experience the endless barricades thrown up by talent and executives alike, and the determination of this head booker who refused to be a fall guy.