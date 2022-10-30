Not Available

Comedy King Allari Naresh has teamed up with Sharmila Mandre and director Devi Prasad for the comedy film ‘Kevvu Keka’. Boppana Chandrasekhar is the producer. The movie has released today, so let us see of if it is going to entertain as promised. Story : Buchi Raju (Allari Naresh) is a salesman in Kalanikethan Mall. He lives with his uncle Abrakadabra Appa Rao (Krishna Bhagawan), who is a magician. Buchi Raju happens to come across Maha Lakshmi (Sharmila Mandre) one fine day and falls in love with her. Maha Lakshmi also responds to Buchi Babu and they fall in love. Maha Lakshmi’s father Subba Rao (M.S.Narayana) does not approve of this alliance as Buchi Raju is not a rich guy. To win Maha Lakshmi’s hand, Buchi Raju promises to earn a lot of money within 6 months and leaves. What happens next? Will Buchi Raju succeed in his efforts? That forms the story of this film.