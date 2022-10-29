Not Available

Because of a train strike, a group of tourists, mostly unrelated to each other, get stuck in New Mal Junction. These people are honeymooners (Saheb and Mimi), family vacationers (Pallavi Chatterjee, Koushik Banerjee, Tridha Choudhury), an ailing mother and her son (Lily Chakraborty, Kaushik Ganguly), a priest (Ardhendu Banerjee), a heroine and her abnormal brother (Gargi Roy Choudhury, Rajdeep Ghosh), one trekker (Kamaleshwar Mukherjee), a bus conductor (Rudranil), and a retired teacher (Maasud Akthar). One of the tourists, the priest manages to arrange a bus from the church for them to reach North Bengal. The other tourists also join him in the bus trip, but unfortunately the bus meets with a terrible accident. It falls off a cliff into an abyss, but the tourists survive with minor injuries. Injured and traumatized, they realize that they have become completely detached from any form of human contact.