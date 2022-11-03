Khab-e sefid

Not Available

Actor-director Hamid Jebelli (Pastry Girl) offers a charming portrait of a mentally challenged man looking for love in a world that largely ignores him. Feeble-minded Reza works at a bridal shop where he transports wedding dresses on his old, rickety bicycle. Reza spends his time communing with his long-dead mother at the cemetery, or with a dress mannequin in the shop window. One day, not long after the mannequin loses its head, Reza's life changes when a beautiful woman, accompanied by her maid, arrives at the store looking for bridal veils.