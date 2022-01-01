Not Available

Khadgam is a 2002 Telugu language Patriotic movie produced by Sunkara Madhu Murali under Karthikeya Movies banner. The film features Srikanth, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Sonali Bendre and Kim Sharma in the lead roles. Music has been composed Devi Sri Prasad. The movie released on 29 November 2002 was a hit at boxoffice[1]. Krishna Vamsi has directed the movie. Lyrics are penned by Sirivennela Sitaramasastri, Suddala Ashok Teja and Shakti. The movie was remade into Hindi by K.Subash with Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar and Tushar Kapoor and was titled Insan.