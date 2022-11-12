Khaharane Gharib

Not Available

A young, inquisitive girl named Nargess encounters a girl from another school who could pass as her twin. Amazed by the strange coincidence, the two girls rush to their respective parents, but neither side has the time to hear them out. Nargess finds herself caught between her mother and father as she tries in vain to make herself heard, and when that fails, the two girls hatch a plan to swap places and see if their parents notice. While everything goes smoothly at first, it's not long until they start encountering problems in this double-sided family drama.