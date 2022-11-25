Not Available

Khalifah works in a beauty parlor. She marries Rasyid to obey her father and support the family. She becomes a devoted wife and wears the veil on Rasyid’s orders. She soon learns that Rasyid has a strict teaching of Islam, when he later tells Khalifah to wear a full body veil. Khalifah obeys his request, despite her father’s objection. But her neighbors start to perceive her as a terrorist’s wife. Meanwhile, Khalifah’s young neighbor, Yoga, has a secret crush on her. Yoga is the one who sews Khalifah’s veil. One day, Rasyid’s secret life is unraveled and he betrays Khalifah.