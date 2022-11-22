Not Available

Khamosh is 1985 Indian thriller directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film starred Bollywood actors such as Naseerudin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Soni Razdan and Pankaj Kapoor. It, however, did not do well at the box office. The film became notable for actors Amol Palekar, Soni Razdan and Shabana Azmi portraying fictional versions of themselves. It is a suspense movie, wherein the murderer is among the group of people living together in a hotel, and the actual murderer is well hidden in the plot until the very end.