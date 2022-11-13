Khang lang phap

Not Available

Reminiscing the past when he was in school in Japan, Nopporn has an opportunity to meet and take care of Chao Khun Atigarn and his young wife Lady Kirati, a friend whom he will never forget. Every time when Chao Khun was busy, Nopporn would take care of the Lady and accompany her to various places, they exchange their thoughts and feelings, Nopporn can’t help falling deeply in love with her, but the Lady still has Chao Khun, there is nothing he can do but study harder to finish his education. The Lady’s still waiting for Nopporn, but is disappointed when Nopporn came back married his fiancée. Nopporn didn’t know that the lady is very sick but he got a chance to see the Lady right before she died. What were left are just the memories of their friendship, and a painting of what they have painted together.