Greece: 2012. Khaos: The Human Faces of the Greek Crisis starting from numerous accounts and stories, Khaos presents without varnish the daily life of the Greek people with Panagiotis Grigoriou, historian and war economical blogger as our recurring character. This road movie is pace by jazz and rap that bring us from Trikala to Kea Island including Athens at the encounter of the Greek citizen from the fisherman to the political tagger.