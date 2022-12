Not Available

Gosha is a trucker who carries goods to the remote Northern parts of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Together with food, he brings burnt vodka to the villages, feeding the local population with low-quality alcohol. So, on the next flight, it is profitable, but unfairly exchanges vodka for meat. His greed leads to the fact that he decides to go back to the city alone. On the way, his car breaks down. And at a distance of hundreds of kilometers-not a single living soul...