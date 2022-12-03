Khardzhiev. The Last Russian Futurist

Not Available

Nikolai Khardzhiev. The largest expert and collector of the Russian avant-garde. The owner of the rarest works, the collector who had taste, understanding, smell, remarkable abilities of persuasion. An extraordinary person, a storehouse of knowledge and a keeper of treasures collected in a Moscow apartment. Towards the end of his life, he decided to leave and move his collection and archive to Holland. As a result-a personal drama, the death of his wife and a collection scattered around the world…