The moll in the Don’s gang is foiling the Don’s operations. To find the informer, the don wants to get a man of clean record into the police department who can help him out. The Don zeroes in on Dasu (Ravi Teja) an aimless street-smart and uneducated guy. Since a cop should be educated and Dasu is uneducated, they make him join a school and undergo 10th class all over again. After finishing 10th class, Dasu applies for job in the police and gets into the force as a traffic cop. Then he is transferred to the crime branch because of his heroics. The rest of the story is about how Dasu realizes the sanctity of the cop job and eliminates the mafia gang.