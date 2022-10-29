Khatta Meetha

Not Available

Struggling road construction contractor, Sachin Tichkule (Akshay Kumar) is doomed to Dream big. There is no chance in hell that his dreams will ever come true, simply because he has no money to bribe! To make Matters worse, the new municipal commissioner turns out to be his ex girl friend (Trisha) who now hates him. Even as you laugh as Sachin bubbles his way from one disaster to another, the film reveals in a light hearted way, the extent of corruption and bribery rampant in the system, and the ingenious means you have to adopt if you want to survive enjoy the bumpy ride!