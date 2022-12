Not Available

The film tells the tragic date in the history of the Crimean Tatar people - May 18, 1944 - Stalin's deportation of the Crimean Tatars. The plot of the film - a pilot, twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Amethan Sultan. In May, the 44th year after osovobozhdeniya Sevastopol Amethan goes on vacation to her native Alupka. On May 18 his eyes and begins deportation of the Crimean Tatars.