Khel – Drei Gauner jagen das große Geld

Not Available

Widowed Sulakshana Devi is a wealthy industrialist and lives a very wealthy, though hectic lifestyle with her only son, Ravi, and nephew, Balwant. While returning from overseas, she is told that Ravi has met with an accident and has been killed. This news does devastate her, but she soon recovers. Then years later, she meets with a young man, Arun Kumar, who was able to retrieve her purse from a thief. Sulakshana finds out that he is unemployed and has not eaten for days. She decides to hire him, not knowing that Arun is a actually a con man, who will do his best to woo her to inherit her estate and Crores of Rupees. Sulakshana also does not know that Ravi did not die accidentally, but was killed by someone who sabotaged his car. Things will get more complicated when a woman named Seema and her uncle enter her life - for a devious reason