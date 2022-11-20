Khel Khel Mein

Not Available

Naive Ajay Anand (Rishi Kapoor) first few days in a hostel are marred by ragging and bullying at the hands of Vikram (Rakesh Roshan) and his friends. Eventually this leads to a fight, and then to a strong friendship between the two, and Ajay gets admitted to this group. Vikram's pastime is mainly playing practical jokes and tricks. One day they decide to play such a trick on Ghanshyamdas Johari (Jankidas), demanding a ransom of Rs.5000/- or else, and they use the name of "Black Cobra". They get the money, but Ghanshyamdas is killed the next day. The police are on their tracks, and so is the mysterious "Black Cobra", who is real, and not a figment of imagination. Written by rAjOo ([email protected])