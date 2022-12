Not Available

With the delicate father-daughter relationship at the centre, the tale gyrates around the life of the son of a poor puppeteer - Dasu. His zest for the city of Mumbai brings him to the city with his dreams to grow rich. However all his dreams get shattered with the harsh realities of life. Soon as he begins to settle in, he finds an abandoned girl child. He takes up the responsibility to nurture the baby but soon realises that she is blind, deaf and mute!