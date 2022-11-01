Not Available

Khela

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Kolkata-based Sheela Bhowmik feels isolated and neglected, and decides to leave her busy film-maker husband, Raja, to spend sometime with her friend, Renu, her mom, and then subsequently travels to Kashmir to spend some time by herself. Raja gets involved in a new movie depicting the life of Gautam Buddh, and is on the look-out for a male child to play the character. He does find one, a young school-going lad, Abhirup Mitra; introduces him to the Producer, Vikram; as well as other crew including beautiful Anjali, who has a crush on Raja. Neither Vikram, Anjali nor any of the crew are aware that Raja is the prime suspect in the abduction of Abhirup.

Cast

Manisha KoiralaSheela R. Bhowmik
Raima SenAnjali
Shankar ChakrabortyVikram
Pradeep ChakrabortyPradip Chakravarty
Arijit DuttArijit Dutta
Rupa GangulySpecial appearance

View Full Cast >

Images