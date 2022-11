Not Available

Mark is 18, and his buddy Kirill is 20. They’ve been friends for just a month but they’re obviously meant for each other. They both crave attention and have a provocative attitude to the world around them. They dance together on the railings of Moscow’s Krymsky Bridge, gatecrash parties, hang out on their skateboards, challenge authority figures and mouth off to everyone who crosses their path. “I’m young, I can do what I want,” Kirill tells us.