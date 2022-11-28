Not Available

Phatphati and his friend are clicked by foreigner on her visit to their village.She is unable to speak Marathi and while leaving says Khichik referring to the clicked photo.Phatphati now is eager to get the photo and stops eating his food and also talking to everyone.A fellow villager Mithun comes to help him and tells his grandfather that they should visit Pune where he and help them find the foreigner and his pic.Upon reaching Pune Mithun dumps them and runs with their money.Further to add more trouble Phatphati also gets separated from his grandfather who spends sleepless night on the road.While gang of thieves find Phatphati and keep him along until he unites with his father.