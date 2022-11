Not Available

A poor college student, Vikram Veerpratap Singh, living with his widowed grandmother, becomes infatuated with a wealthy beauty, Shweta Sangwan, initially woos her unsuccessfully, but is able to win a place in her heart when he comes to her rescue. Vikram's life will soon be shattered when he becomes a pawn in a deadly game by Rana Ranjit Singh Sangwan, who is determined to get his daughter married to wealthy Bhanupratap Chauhan at any and all costs.