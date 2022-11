Not Available

Wealthy, world-wide business-man Shyam Prasad Bharadwaj would like to get his only daughter, Rittu marry to his business-partner Dev Kumar Malhotra. But what Shyam is unaware of is Dev is not what he claims to be but merely a con-man who is in debt with local gangsters and to worsen matters he plans to do away with the entire Bharadwaj family so that he can embezzle their property and estate.